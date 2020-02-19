Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,066,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 162,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 189,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,091,000 after buying an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,360. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

