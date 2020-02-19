Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE:DNI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.40

Shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and traded as low as $13.29. Dividend And Income Fund shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 90,497 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 1,140,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 567,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 153,710 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 355,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dividend And Income Fund (NYSE:DNI)

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

