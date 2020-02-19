Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) PT Lowered to at Roth Capital

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from to in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BOOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of Dmc Global stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $39.23. 173,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.16. Dmc Global has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $574.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

