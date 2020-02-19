Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. (LON:DOM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($3.95).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Usman Nabi purchased 810 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,575.80 ($3,388.32). Also, insider David Wild sold 446,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £1,384,193.40 ($1,820,827.94).

LON DOM traded up GBX 4.70 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 323.40 ($4.25). 602,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.09. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 335.90 ($4.42). The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

