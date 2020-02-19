Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.94

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 2400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

