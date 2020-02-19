DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.53 ($42.47).

Several analysts have recently commented on DWS shares. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of DWS stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, hitting €38.96 ($45.30). 115,196 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.23. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 52-week low of €24.83 ($28.87) and a 52-week high of €39.07 ($45.43).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.