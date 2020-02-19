DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.50 ($122.67).

Get Sixt alerts:

Shares of SIX2 traded up €3.40 ($3.95) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €100.00 ($116.28). The stock had a trading volume of 129,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €93.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.79. Sixt has a twelve month low of €75.60 ($87.91) and a twelve month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.