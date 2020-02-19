Earnest Partners LLC Grows Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 132,616 shares during the quarter. FLIR Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $117,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

FLIR opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.18 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

