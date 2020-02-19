Earnest Partners LLC Has $109.02 Million Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $109,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CL King boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

LFUS opened at $185.65 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.89. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Littelfuse’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,181,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,629 shares of company stock worth $13,836,345. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

