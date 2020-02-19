Earnest Partners LLC Has $97.17 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,668 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,091 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $97,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $207.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised their price target on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.50.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

