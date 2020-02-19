Earnest Partners LLC Increases Position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,378 shares during the quarter. Franklin Electric accounts for about 1.0% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $129,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 472.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 53,489 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after acquiring an additional 120,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

