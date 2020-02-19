easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 714. easyJet has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

