Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

ETG opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

