Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.
ETG opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile
