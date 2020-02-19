Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $564.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $531.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

