Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.33-6.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.49. Ecolab also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.33-6.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.07.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.74. 159,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $163.50 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

