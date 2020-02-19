Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $178.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra upped their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.62.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $207.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.33. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $163.50 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after purchasing an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

