Eight Capital Lowers Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target to C$3.50

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RIV. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

Canopy Rivers has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 34.04, a current ratio of 34.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a market cap of $367.13 million and a PE ratio of 69.43.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.