El Paso Electric (EE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE EE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.25. 6,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,759. El Paso Electric has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.