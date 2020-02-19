Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $647.18

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $647.18 and traded as high as $703.80. Electrocomponents shares last traded at $697.40, with a volume of 592,909 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECM. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 721.89 ($9.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 693.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 647.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

