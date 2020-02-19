Elixinol Global (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Shares Down 4.5%

Elixinol Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39, 119,616 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 138,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Elixinol Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELLXF)

Elixinol Global Limited engages in the industrial hemp and medicinal cannabis business in Australia. It manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and foods, and skincare products; and medicinal cannabis. The company is based in Sydney, Australia.

