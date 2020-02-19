Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.33). Embraer reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERJ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Embraer stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 721,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,669. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. Embraer has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,754,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 6,880.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Embraer by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,847,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,622,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.