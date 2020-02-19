Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.13

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.13 and traded as low as $24.78. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 196,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EDV shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.43.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.13.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.71, for a total transaction of C$373,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,197,778.93.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.