Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) Holdings Raised by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,597 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 410,084 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Enel Americas by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 75,320 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Enel Americas stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.59. Enel Americas SA has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

