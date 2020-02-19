Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) Plans Mar 20 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a mar 20 dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$6.96 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$6.48 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Raymond John Daniels sold 135,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.31, for a total value of C$1,263,897.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,389.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.20.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

