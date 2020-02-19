Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.95

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 177311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Engie from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

