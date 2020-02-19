Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.93. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The business’s revenue was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz bought 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 154.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 118,406 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 607.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 353.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.