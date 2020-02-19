Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.82. 592,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Entergy has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $135.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $118.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

