Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,346 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $83,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,334,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3,306.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 151,082 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $76.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $229,034.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,503.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

