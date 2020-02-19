Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000.

NYSE:EVA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.45. 52,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.37 and a beta of 0.88. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 380.28%.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.