EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) to post earnings per share of $1.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.47. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total transaction of $409,840.00. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.97. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $154.60 and a twelve month high of $242.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

