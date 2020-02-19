EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 7.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.68, approximately 6,848,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 8,570,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Get EQT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 932.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.