Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,722 shares during the quarter. Equitable comprises about 2.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $490,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 2,631,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Co raised Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

