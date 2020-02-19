Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Oil Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report released on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,640,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,553,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,378 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,899,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,361 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,093,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,348,000 after acquiring an additional 920,919 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

