Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,613,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.20. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

