Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.80

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.80 and last traded at $75.58, with a volume of 906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.20.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 120,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 190,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 97,641 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 49,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

