Espers Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Espers has a market capitalization of $622,879.00 and $166.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Espers has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.01137171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043252 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00208445 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00066601 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

