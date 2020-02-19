Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Lowered to at MKM Partners

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Essent Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.50.

ESNT opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $50.62. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.60%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

