Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 827,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,090. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.62. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.94 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $388,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,570.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $2,250,829.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,814. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

