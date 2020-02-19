Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 53.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETH stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 263,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a market cap of $377.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.88. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $23.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

