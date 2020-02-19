ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,085 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 714,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after buying an additional 329,649 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,272,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 389,442.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,522 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,750,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $69.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.