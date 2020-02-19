ETRADE Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $145.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.33 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $118.64 and a 52 week high of $148.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

