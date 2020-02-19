ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $10.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 60,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,941.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 276,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,213,000 after acquiring an additional 102,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $60.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25.

