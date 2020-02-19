ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $37.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $37,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,933,000 after acquiring an additional 49,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.76 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1534 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.