ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Facebook by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 49,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 143,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,390,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Golub Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 235,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 87,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,912,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock opened at $217.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $610.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $2,238,977.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,138 shares of company stock valued at $16,420,341. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

