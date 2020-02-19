ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 318.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $311,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 4.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $137.76 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $129.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.