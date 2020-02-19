ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 304 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 86,071 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,263 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,947 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $378.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.82. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $249.10 and a 12-month high of $379.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

