ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 7,969 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $72,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after purchasing an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

