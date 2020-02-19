Evedo (EVED) Price Tops $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. Evedo has a market capitalization of $158,036.00 and approximately $384,370.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evedo has traded up 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evedo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00493360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.02 or 0.06779668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00070976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005018 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.