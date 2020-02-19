Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.30. 1,694,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,688. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $68.38 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

