Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.66

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.66 and traded as high as $17.99. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 14,455 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 18.32.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$119.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.